Celebrity couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans as they tied the knot in 2020 after dating for a while. The two never fail to win hearts with their mushy posts and notes for each other and also give away major couple goals.

While both the singers have busy schedules and work commitments, they always make sure to support each other. As Rohanpreet was recently missing his wife, he shared a funny video of the Dilbar singer showcasing her ace dancing skills.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohanpreet Singh dropped a hilarious video of Neha Kakkar. In the clip, the 34-year-old singer could be seen performing the Naagin dance with her husband on some foot-tapping tracks. At one point, the couple could be seen rolling on the floor as they danced their heart out. They also shared a kiss at the end of the video and won fans' hearts.

In the video, Rohanpreet Singh wrote, "If your Partner CAN DANC LIKE THIS WITHOUT alcohol or anything, MARRY Her/Him!" In the caption, he mentioned how he was missing his partner, who is reportedly busy with some work commitments. He wrote, "Miss you laado aaja jaldi pleaseeeeee nehuuuu.." Neha Kakkar reacted to the video and wrote, "Awwwww. I’ll be home soon loveeeee." The video is seemingly from Neha Kakkar's last month's birthday bash. Watch the video here.

Inside Neha Kakkar's 34th birthday bash

Neha Kakkar rang into her 34th birthday on June 6, 2022. The actor received a lot of love and warm wishes from her fans, friends and family. Soon after celebrating her birthday with her close friends and family members, the singer shared some glimpses from the party which was held in Lonavala. In the pictures, the singer was seen donning a light-green-hued net blouse with puff sleeves and a pair of dark green pants. She accessorised her look with an elegant necklace and some rings.

Sharing the pictures from her birthday, Neha Kakkar wrote, "June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!!" "Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts," she added.

