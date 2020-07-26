From Contestant To Judge; Neha Kakkar Has Been A Part Of THESE Reality Shows

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular playback singers in India, today. Having sung unforgettable songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, she has successfully created a unique place for herself in the music industry with her voice. Having been a nation-wide popular name today, fans must be unaware of the fact that Neha Kakkar is a self-made star.

She has been a part of many reality shows, starting from being a contestant in them to later judging them. Here are the Indian reality television shows that Neha Kakkar has been a part of over the years-

Neha Kakkar's reality television shows

Indian Idol season 2

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the foreign formatted show, Pop Idol. The show airs on the channel, Sony Entertainment Television and has premiered in 2004. Neha Kakkar was a contestant of the second season of the show. The judges of the show were Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam at that time. Mini Mathur was the host of the season. Even though Neha Kakkar didn’t win the title that season, it definitely gave a start to her journey.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar season 1

Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar is an Indian reality television show that got the winners of all the previous music reality shows to compete against the runner-ups of those shows. Whoever won the show got the "Superstar" title. The show premiered in 2008, where Neeha Kakkar was a participant and played the challenger. The show was judged by Farah Khan and the popular musician duo, Vishal and Shekhar. Mandira Bedi was the host of the show. Even though Neha Kakkar didn’t win the title, the show definitely helped her shine brighter and take her career forward.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2017

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs is an Indian reality television show that makes little children who are blessed with the talent of singing, compete with each other. The show aired on the channel Zee TV and premiered in February 2017. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali were the mentors (judges) of the show and Adita Narayan was the host of the show.

Indian Idol season 10 and season 11

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the foreign formatted show, Pop Idol. The show airs on the channel, Sony Entertainment Television and has premiered in 2004. Neha Kakkar, whose journey started by participating in Indian Idol was herself the judge of the season 10 and season 11 of the show. Other judges of the season 10 of the show were Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. The season 11 saw Anu malik getting replaced by Himesh Reshammiya and the host for this season was Aditya Narayan.

