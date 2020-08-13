Neha Kakkar Shares Stunning Sunkissed Picture, Says 'Dear Sun, Can I Get A Kiss?'

On August 13, Neha Kakkar treated fans with a sneak peek into her trip to Bali. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a sun-kissed picture of her. The picture sees Neha Kakkar lying on the grass with small flowers placed around her. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s Instagram picture.

In this Instagram post, Neha Kakkar shared two pictures of her. In the first one, she smiles for the camera, trying to avoid the sunlight. You can also see small flowers decorated beside her. In the second picture, Neha Kakkar has her arms open wide as she poses on the green grass. Her hair is kept open and flowers are kept around it. Here, the Kar Gayi Chull singer stunned in a black and black outfit. She sported a black crop top clubbed with black track pants.

Neha Kakkar's caption read as: Dear SunðŸŒž Can I get a Kiss? I need it ðŸ¥°

#Bali #SunnySunny #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries #NeHearts

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela or Neha Kakkar: Who styled this co-ord set better?

Fans' commented saying, "Sunshine"

Many fans and fellow celebrities of Neha Kakkar have commented on her picture. One of the fan pages commented saying, "Dear sunshine thanks for making my day brighter with these pictures and smilee♥ï¸ðŸ’«ðŸ˜˜. My morning becomes much more beautiful when I get to see youðŸ’–". Several other fans dropped heart emojis and wrote, "Aap bahut cute hai ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥", "Nice pic", "My Sunshine ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜", "Stunning ðŸ”¥â¤" and many more. Take a look at more comments below.

Image credits: Neha Kakkar Instagram comment section

Also Read | Neha Kakkar stunned by girl's 'Naina' rendition, takes a selfie with show's contestant

Neha Kakkar is quite active on Instagram. Recently, she shared a hilarious video on Instagram that features her and brother Tony Kakkar’s fun banter. In the video, you can see Tony telling fans how Neha is so popular as a singer, and during the lockdown, she has learned a new skill and he then goes on to show to fans Neha in deep sleep, snoring. As Neha is snoring, Tony soon starts singing his latest song, ‘Kurta Pyjama’ making her snore sound hilarious. The singer soon wakes up to see her brother playing a prank on her. Watch Neha and Tony's fun banter below.

Also Read | From Contestant to Judge; Neha Kakkar has been a part of THESE reality shows

Also Read | Neha Kakkar presents herself as 'aapki golu molu Nehu', confesses to getting 'motu'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.