Neha Kakkar's Super Hit Songs From 2019 To Include In Your Playlist

Neha Kakkar, who recently lent her voice for the recreated version of Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi, is a highly acclaimed playback singer in Bollywood. She has delivered several memorable songs in the industry. She was the winner of the music reality show Indian Idol Season 2 and now she is the judge for the latest season of the same show. Here are a few of the best songs of the artist that became popular in the year 2019.

O Saki Saki

Neha Kakkar's voice gave new life to the remake of an older song. The song was featured in the movie Batla House. The other singers who lent their voice alongside Neha were Tulsi Kumar and B. Praak. The music and lyrics for the song were given by Tanishk Bagchi. The song featured Nora Fatehi again delivering her best dance moves.

Coca Cola

The song was featured in the movie Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The other artists along with her were Young Desi and her brother Tony Kakkar. The story revolves around Guddu (Kartik) who falls in love with Rashmi Trivedi (Kriti). Guddu wants to get married but she suggests to have a live-in relationship. What happened next in the movie is a hilarious story.

Hauli Hauli

The song is from the movie De De Pyaar De which marks the reunion of Ajay-Tabu after Golmaal Again. It was also the first time when Rakul was paired opposite the 'Raid' actor. The movie is produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

The Hook Up Song

The song featured in the movie Student Of The Year 2. The film featured Tiger Shroff with debutant Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The music and lyrics for the song were given duo Vishal-Shekhar and Kumaar respectively. It has featured Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff for the item song.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

The song is from the movie Marjaavaan starring Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The song is the item number by Nora Fatehi. The new party anthem of this year is sung by Neha Kakkar & Yash Narvekar and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

