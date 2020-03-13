Netizens Divided Seeing Spotify's 'COVID-19 Quarantine Party Playlist'; Read Song Titles

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic disrupting life at various levels, people are trying to change their lifestyles in these difficult times. But there is also a section of people who are trying to distract and escape with the help of music. Amid this, curators of such things from different parts of the world have put together various playlists that depict and are probably helping them cope.

The most popular such playlist is the "COVID-19 Quarantine Party" playlist which has over 85 songs & over 70,000 followers with titles like "You Sound Like You're Sick" by The Ramones, 'Underneath the Mask', 'Cover your mouth', 'Toxic' by Britney Spears and more. The curator has openly written that people can send song requests on his Instagram handle.

According to a report, a girl from Milan, Italy, Carlotta Freni, who works in the music field and has been a resident of Italy since the past 13 years, also created her playlist called 'Songs for Pandemics'. Another playlist called 'Coronavirus Hand Washing Playlist' created by user jenntrev has 51 songs that serve a greater purpose. Every song has a chorus/pre-chorus of around 20 seconds that will help you meet the handwashing guidelines.

These playlists have over 30,000 followers and are being shared on social media worldwide. While some people find it insensitive, others feel that they help them keep up with the difficult times.

Twitter reacts

Can someone please explain why Spotify has a COVID-19 playlist — Valerie Aich (@ValerieAich) March 13, 2020

There’s really a COVID-19 playlist on Spotify, this generation takes nothing serious 😅 — Kimmy G (@kayxoxoxo12) March 13, 2020

WHY IS THERE A COVID-19 PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY.



Toxic

Harder to Breathe

Mask Off — Ele Gealogo (@Elemenopi11) March 12, 2020

I know I shouldn't be enjoying this but all these covid-19 playlists on Spotify are great 😂 — Jess Hudak (@thejesshudak) March 12, 2020

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The current 'novel Coronavirus' (nCoV) is believed to have originated from Wuhan, China, and has spread across the world, forcing countries to take strict measures. At the time of writing, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has surpassed 1,30,000 worldwide and over 4900 people have succumbed to it. The WHO has declared it a 'pandemic', and in India, one person has died from it - a 75-year old from Kalburgi, Karnataka.

