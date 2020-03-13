Amid Coronavirus Scare, Patna Hospital Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Support Staff

Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has canceled leaves of all its doctors and support staff in order to provide better care to patients. The decision comes in the backdrop of increasing coronavirus cases across the country.

Hospital statement

In a statement, the hospital said, "Vacation of all doctors and employees have been canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Two nodal officers have been appointed for monitoring and treatment of patients." The hospital has also appointed two nodal officers for monitoring and treatment of patients.

At least 75 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in India and one death has been reported. A 76-year old man from Karnataka died on Thursday "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19." A PIB release went on to state that he had a travel history of visiting Saudi Arabia and also had a known case of hypertension and asthma. This marks the first death due to coronavirus in India.

India cancels Visas

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

Globally, around 4,900 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

