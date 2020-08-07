Video Teaser Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Clash' From 'GOAT' Out Now, Netizens React

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared the video teaser of his upcoming song Clash from the album GOAT. Clash would be the third track which would release from Diljit Dosanjh's album GOAT. Earlier, GOAT Intro and official music video of song GOAT was released.

Clash video teaser out

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen in his classic turban and tuxedo look while in some shots he has a relaxed dressing style. The music at the start of the video makes it more interesting. The music video also has shots of Diljit Dosanjh enjoying a glass of wine with a girl and driving on the empty roads. Fans have been going gaga over the teaser. They have been eagerly waiting for the music video and also anticipating it to be one of the best videos by Diljit Dosanjh. One of the users commented, "Eagerly waiting....this is gonna be great". The music video has more than 121K views and 19K likes till now. Take a look at the fan reactions of Diljit Dosanjh's music video teaser of Clash.

Fan reaction on GOAT's Clash video teaser

Clash video teaser

About Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT

Diljit Dosanj has released a music video title GOAT intro from his album GOAT. The album name is an acronym for "Greatest of all time". The singer took to Twitter a while ago to mention the launch of his new album on July 30th. The song has garnered huge attention ever since Diljit teased about his album launch. GOAT intro's lyrics are given by Karan Aujla, while the music is given by G-Funk Mix & Master - Tom Lowry. The intro of the song is recorded by J Roe & I Am Fame while the intro is sung by Adonis. The complete album GOAT is available on the music streaming platform Spotify.

The second song released by Diljit Dosanjh was GOAT. This song shows how despite all the difficulties, he emerged as a successful star. The singer conveys that he always believed in his singing and acting talent and always focused on it. He tells in the song that there was a time when he did shows for free but now has a jet plane in his name. Both GOAT intro and GOAT song is immensely loved by fans. The GOAT song has 33M views till now while GOAT intro has garnered 5M views on Youtube.

