New Earth Anthem Called 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' To Express Solidarity Amid COVID-19

In honor of Earth Day marking its Golden Jubilee on April 22, legendary musicians Dr. L. Surbramaniam, Abhay K. and Kavita Krishnamurti have created a new anthem called 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' highlighting the 'oneness' of the world that battles the deadly COVID-19 pandemic together.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which roughly means 'the world is one family' has been written by poet-diplomat Abhay K and has been sung by Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and Bindu Subramaniam, while Dr. L Subramaniam has produced both the music and the video of the anthem.

"The spread of Coronavirus has proved our interdependence once again, whichever country we come from, we cannot remain indifferent. Similarly, environmental pollution, biodiversity loss, and climate change affect all of us, it does not matter whether we live in north or south or east or west," said Abhay K to news agency ANI. The poet added that 'a common anthem' during these times could help people connect with each other and inspire the people to put the planet first.

"Words of the Earth Anthem such as 'All the peoples and all the nations, one for all and all for one' is all the more important today, when we are all fighting a common enemy, i.e. COVID-19," the 40- year-old poet said.

Music maestro Subramaniam who has recently been appointed as the ambassador of the Earth Day Network said, "We are dependent on nature and we are part of nature. We are not the masters of nature; it doesn't belong to us. We have to co-exist with mountains, oceans, trees, and all living beings and so we cannot afford to harm the planet in any way."

The Earth Anthem has been translated into over 50 different languages and will be released on 22 April 2020 to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Earth Day.

(With ANI Inputs)

