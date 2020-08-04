Nick Jonas Shares Endearing Post For His Fans, Says ‘I Miss And Love You All’

It seems that Nick Jonas is in the mood to showcase some love to his die-hard fans on social media. The singer took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to leave an adorable message for them leaving them overjoyed with the same. The Sucker singer wrote that he misses and loves all his fans.

Nick Jonas had a beautiful message for his fans

Nick took to his Twitter to share, 'I miss and love you all'. He also went on to share the same post on his Instagram page. His fans were quick to return the favour as they left some delightful reactions to the singer's message for them. Take a look at Nick's post on Twitter and Instagram along with the reactions of the fans to them.

I miss and love you all. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 4, 2020

Fans shower love on Nick Jonas

One of the fans presented the singer with a drawing that he had made of him. The drawing looked truly lovely and seemed like a perfect return gift for the singer.

Dear @nickjonas , If you have a little time, please look at my drawing! I'd be very happy! 😊❤ I'm curious your opinion!Orsi pic.twitter.com/iAzkeOHsZn — Orsi Szabóné Pintér 🎨 (@Orsi24) August 4, 2020

Another fan also proclaimed her love for Nick along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The user also shared a picture of the brothers along with the lovely message. Take a look at the tweet.

I love you very much Nick, and I miss you all♥️@joejonas and @kevinjonas ♥️ love you @jonasbrothers ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SUjwqK24eh — Hava Ismailova (@99_hava) August 4, 2020

A user also shared a beautiful amalgamation of emotions portrayed by Nick's wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She wrote that she is sending love to him and Priyanka. Take a look at the tweet.

pic.twitter.com/rjWkVnhAVJ Sending love to you and Priyanka 😘 — 🍒 (@missphalange09) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka have been giving some major couple goals in the recent times. While Nick had an endearing birthday wish for The Sky Is Pink actor, Priyanka, in turn, had expressed her delight for her husband's show being nominated for the Emmy Awards. In a throwback interview with a Vogue, Nick had said that the most precious gift given by Priyanka was his wedding ring.

During the interview, the Close singer was also asked about the three essential things of his life. He said that it would be his phone, his sleeping mask and the wedding ring that Priyanka had given him. He also added that he would be heartbroken if he ever went on to lose his wedding ring. He also said that the gift was one of the biggest achievements of his life because he found someone who loved him and cared for him and someone with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life.

