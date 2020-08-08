Nick Jonas Gives Glimpse Of Happiness Begins Tour; Says, "can't Wait To Do It All Again"

Nick Jonas recently posted a video giving a glimpse of the Happiness Begins Tour of Jonas brothers. With Jonas brother’s song Rollercoaster playing in the background, Nick Jonas’s video had a compilation of some fun moments of Jonas Brothers from concert and backstage. Nick Jonas shared the video on the occasion of Happiness Begins Tour completing one year.

The video starts with a shot of Nick Jonas enjoying backstage as he walks towards the stage for the concert. There are several glimpses of Nick Jonas singing on the stage and the Jonas brothers enjoying the limelight in the Happiness Begins Tour’s concerts. Nick Jonas shared the video with the caption, “So grateful we all got to experience the @happinessbeginstour together last year. It felt incredible to be back on stage with my brothers and we can't wait to do it all again. Hope you're staying well right now and looking forward to making more memories together soon.” Take a look at Nick Jonas Instagram video.

Joe Jonas shares glimpses of Happiness Begins Tour

Joe Jonas also shared a beautiful video on the occasion of one year of Happiness Begin Tour. In the video, there were several hilarious and goofy moments that were recorded and compiled with the Burnin' it Up by Jonas brothers as the background music. Joe Jonas was also seen showering love for his fans at the end of the video. The singer shared the video with the caption, "My favorite part of the #HappinessBeginsTour." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka have been giving some major couple goals in recent times. While Nick had an endearing birthday wish for The Sky Is Pink actor, Priyanka, in turn, had expressed her delight for her husband's show being nominated for the Emmy Awards. In a throwback interview with Vogue, Nick had said that the most precious gift given by Priyanka was his wedding ring.

During the interview, the Close singer was also asked about the three essential things of his life. He said that it would be his phone, his sleeping mask and the wedding ring that Priyanka had given him. He also added that he would be heartbroken if he ever went on to lose his wedding ring. He also said that the gift was one of the biggest achievements of his life because he found someone who loved him and cared for him and someone with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life.

