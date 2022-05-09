On the occasion of Mother's Day, the star duo, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who recently became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy, celebrated the special day with their daughter and extended their heartwarming Mother's Day wishes to everyone while reflecting on their 'rollercoaster' of a journey.

The power couple also gave a sneak peek at their baby daughter for the first time and left their fans in awe. Read on to know more.

Priyanka Chopra's Mother's Day note

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently took to their respective Instagram handles and penned a note on the occasion of Mother's day. In the note, they shed light on their last few months and the rollercoaster journey they'd been on. Stating further, they also revealed how their daughter was finally home after spending 100 plus days in the NICU and even penned a note of gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and others who were there selflessly every step of the way. They further reflected on their next chapter of life and even revealed the initials of their baby girl by stating 'Let’s get it MM'. On the other hand, they posted a picture of them together while unveiling their baby girl's photo for the first time on social media. The photo depicts how Priyanka Chopra is hugging her daughter while Nick Jonas is holding the baby's hand with love.

The caption read, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit! ॐ नमः शिवाय" (sic)

As per several media reports, it was earlier claimed that the duo's baby name is 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' and as per Priyanka and Nick's latest post in which they stated the initials of their baby's name, it could be concluded that the rumours about the name are true. However, the official announcement of the same is yet to be made by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra