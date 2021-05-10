Nick Jonas Reveals He Will Host Billboard Music Awards 2021; Netizens React

Spaceman singer and the current The Voice coach, Nick Jonas is all set to emcee the Billboard Music Awards 2021 which is set to take place on Sunday, May 23. Nick becomes one of the only five musical artists who have served as the sole hosts of the BBMA's that includes Kelly Clarkson who was the host of the BBMA's for the past 3 years, Phil Collins, LL Cool J and Ludacris. Nick took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans.

Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas shared that he will be hosting the NBC show live from Los Angeles on May 23 along with a picture that read, "Nick Jonas hosts Billboard Music Awards 2021. Together. Live!:" This is the first time that Nick Jonas will be hosting the BBMA's awards. Previously Nick along with his wife Priyanka Chopra had announced the nominees for the Oscars this year. Nick Jonas' band with his brothers had won three awards at the BBMA's last year for their song Sucker under the top duo/group, top radio songs artist and top radio song categories. They were also nominated for Top Artist.

Netizens react to Nick Jonas' Instagram post

Fans of the singer were thrilled to hear the news and took to the comment section of the post to drop heart and fire emojis. The fans also shared their excitement for the news by writing, "MY BOY!!!! LETS GOOO!!" and "I’m definitely tuning in for sure LOVE YOU." Take a look at some of the comments below;

A look at Billboard Music Awards 2021 nominees

The BBMA announced its list of final nominees on April 29, with The Weeknd leading the category with 16 nods. He is then followed by DaBaby with 11 nods, Pop Smoke with 10, Gabby Barrett with 9, and Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Juice WRLD and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations. The Billboard Music Awards 2021 nominees for the Top Artist award are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 is scheduled to air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 23 on NBC.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.