Nick Jonas To Host Billboard Music Awards, Event Scheduled To Take Place On May 23

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBC's singing reality show The Voice.

Jonas follows three-time BBMA host Kelly Clarkson, who also serves as a coach on The Voice. The host announcement was shared by Billboard a day after Dick Clark Productions and NBC released the list of nominations for the 2021 awards.

Singer the Weeknd is leading the nominations with 16 nods, followed by DaBaby (11), the late Pop Smoke (10), and country singer Gabby Barrett (nine).

Contenders for the Top Artist award are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke.

When are Billboard Music Awards (2021) streaming?

The live stream for the nomination took place on April 29 via Billboard's official social media account. As per the Billboard, the music award will air live on NBC on May 23 at 8:00 pm EST and in India, fans can watch the show on May 24 at 5:30 am. The show will stream live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The executive producers for the show are Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton.

The nominations are being led by singer The Weeknd who has over 16 nominations for his After Hours record and the chart-topping song Blinding Lights. On the other hand, Dababy earned 11 nods and his hit Rockstar earned him nominations in a top rap song, top streaming song and top collaboration categories. K-pop band BTS, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are nominated in four categories each. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have bagged three nominations. The nominations for the top five categories are as follows.

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTIST

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

TOP ARTIST

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP DUO/GROUP

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

(with PTI inputs)