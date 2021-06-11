Nicki Minaj And Drake Announce Release Of Song "For The Love Of New York"; Watch

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram in order to announce the release of her latest track, titled "For The Love Of New York". The latest addition to the list of Nicki Minaj's photos and videos also features the musical sensation Drake, who can be seen jumping and in a party mood alongside the hitmaker. Through the post, the musician has revealed that the latest addition to the list of Nicki Minaj's songs can be found on YouTube. Read on to know more.

Nicki Minaj announces the release of "For The Love Of New York":

Nicki Minaj's latest song, "For The Love Of New York" sees the musical collaborating with Polo G. The song in question, as is evidenced by the title itself, is about the adoration and affinity that the musicians have for the city of New York. In addition to the same, Nicki Minaj's latest song also sees the two reminiscing about what the city, which is fondly known as "The Big Apple", has taught them and how it has shaped them. The song can be found below.

"For The Love Of New York" official audio:

On the social media front, Nicki Minaj tends to keep her fans and followers alike entertained and up to date with the latest happenings in her life through her Instagram account. Nicki Minaj's photos also see the musician, actor and entrepreneur sporting unconventional outfits every now and then. One can get a peek into Nicki Minaj's Instagram right here.

On the work front, Nicki Minaj has last delivered an album that goes by the name of "Queen" back in 2018. On the feature film front, she was heard voicing a character for a movie known as The Angry Birds Movie 2. More details regarding her upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.