Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours; 'Thanks For Congratulatory Messages...'

Rapper Nicki Minaj enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe. She is often seen indulging in fun interactive sessions with her fans on her social media handle. From opening up about embracing motherhood to talking about her upcoming projects, the Do We Have A Problem singer is very active in sharing every update of her life with her fans.

Recently, after reports of Nicki Minaj being pregnant began doing rounds on the internet, the 39-year-old singer cleared the air around the rumours in a late-night Instagram live chat with her fans from London.

Nicki Minaj quashes pregnancy rumours

In her latest interaction with fans, Nicki Minaj addressed her pregnancy rumours. In the live session, while answering all the questions of her fans, Nicki quipped "Am I pregnant?" with wide eyes." "Oh, I did mean to tweet this: I'm not fat, y'all, I'm pregnant," the singer added.

Realising the mistake that she made on her Instagram live, Nicki corrected herself and said, "Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I'm sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I'm not pregnant, I'm fat." The actor further laughed and added, "But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages."

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj married her husband Kenneth Petty in 2019. The couple was blessed with a son named Simba back in September 2020.

Nicki Minaj opens up about motherhood

Earlier, the renowned rapper opened up about how motherhood changed her during an appearance on The Late Late Show. Talking to the show host James Corden, Nicki Minar revealed becoming a mother made her see more good in people and in the universe. She mentioned how "It makes you more of a forgiving person" and added, "When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed."

Nicki Minaj also added how she has realised becoming a mother is a dream for many women. She said, "Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing." She continued and said, "So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you, God, for this little gift."

Image: Instagram@nickiminaj