Last Updated:

Nicki Minaj Defends Not Taking Vaccine & Getting COVID; Reveals Acquaintance's 'impotence'

Nicki Minaj came out all guns blazing on Twitter, declaring she wouldn't attend the Met Gala because of its vaccine mandate and her COVID-19 diagnosis

Written By
Ankit Prasad
Nicki Minaj Republic World

Image: Nicki Minaj's Instagram


Nicki Minaj will miss the 2021 Met Gala on account of it requiring attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and has revealed that she has also tested positive for the infection.

Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, singer & songwriter best known for wildly popular dance singles like ‘Super Bass’, ‘Anaconda’ and many others, posted a flurry of often combative tweets over the matter.

COVID positive Nicki Minaj wasn't vaccinated and remains defiant about her decision

She revealed that she’s not vaccinated, as well as her COVID diagnosis, and also wrote about how fraught her period of quarantine was without her baby who is just over 2 weeks short of turning 1 year old.

The 38-year old who has also been a voice actor in films like ‘Ice Age: Continental Drift’ and a judge on American Idol justified her vaccine-hesitancy, reasoning that she would take the jabs once she had completed her research, and stated an example as well, claiming a person she knew had ‘turned impotent’ after being inoculated and his marriage had to be cancelled.

Asking her well-wishers to wear masks properly and not ‘loose’, she also took on all comers, maintaining that she didn’t fear the Internet, in response to a tweet by a netizen who predicted that ‘blogs’ would have a field day with her revelations.

Minaj does intend to take the vaccine; unclear whether remaining 38% unvaccinated in the US will

She does plan to take the vaccine though, and she discussed the considerations of those who must take the vaccine to be allowed to work or under any other condition.

Nicki also proceeded to ask her fans and followers to recommend a vaccine.

Vaccine hesitancy is a concern that the US is grappling with perhaps more than anyone could have thought. The country has fully vaccinated almost 180 million people, as per Our World In Data, which is almost the same as India. However, while India has almost 386 million people who have taken one dose and are set to take the next in due course, in America only a further 30 million are waiting to complete their course, indicating saturation despite almost 40% of the population still being unvaccinated. Various efforts have been made over the past few weeks by the Biden administration as well as regionally by various states to convince people to take the vaccine.

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nicki Minaj, Nicki Minaj COVID, Nicki Minaj vaccine opinion
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND