Nicki Minaj Defends Not Taking Vaccine & Getting COVID; Reveals Acquaintance's 'impotence'

Nicki Minaj will miss the 2021 Met Gala on account of it requiring attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and has revealed that she has also tested positive for the infection.

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper, singer & songwriter best known for wildly popular dance singles like ‘Super Bass’, ‘Anaconda’ and many others, posted a flurry of often combative tweets over the matter.

I was about to give yall way more than scraps but ykw. I’ll talk to y’all next year. Ima leave the stu & go in the backyard & get in the pool with 🐻. I can’t get this time back with my pickney. God bless my real babies.



Happy Halloween https://t.co/hxpiAsGKy0 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She revealed that she’s not vaccinated, as well as her COVID diagnosis, and also wrote about how fraught her period of quarantine was without her baby who is just over 2 weeks short of turning 1 year old.

Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The 38-year old who has also been a voice actor in films like ‘Ice Age: Continental Drift’ and a judge on American Idol justified her vaccine-hesitancy, reasoning that she would take the jabs once she had completed her research, and stated an example as well, claiming a person she knew had ‘turned impotent’ after being inoculated and his marriage had to be cancelled.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Asking her well-wishers to wear masks properly and not ‘loose’, she also took on all comers, maintaining that she didn’t fear the Internet, in response to a tweet by a netizen who predicted that ‘blogs’ would have a field day with her revelations.

Who cares what blogs gon do? Y’all always worried about blogs. This my real fkn life. They can choke https://t.co/43Kfv8j28b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Cuz I say what I want when I want how I want puddin pop. Internet don’t scare me 😘 https://t.co/sgEspm3kwy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj does intend to take the vaccine; unclear whether remaining 38% unvaccinated in the US will

She does plan to take the vaccine though, and she discussed the considerations of those who must take the vaccine to be allowed to work or under any other condition.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Nicki also proceeded to ask her fans and followers to recommend a vaccine.

Take the poll. #QueenRadio Vaccines — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Vaccine hesitancy is a concern that the US is grappling with perhaps more than anyone could have thought. The country has fully vaccinated almost 180 million people, as per Our World In Data, which is almost the same as India. However, while India has almost 386 million people who have taken one dose and are set to take the next in due course, in America only a further 30 million are waiting to complete their course, indicating saturation despite almost 40% of the population still being unvaccinated. Various efforts have been made over the past few weeks by the Biden administration as well as regionally by various states to convince people to take the vaccine.