Nicki Minaj Releases New Collab With NBA Youngboy Titled 'What That Speed Bout?'

Nicki Minaj is one of the top female rappers in the world. She has recently released a new song in collaboration with YoungBoy NeverBroke Again and Mike Will Made-It. The song is titled What That Speed Bout? Read ahead to know more.

Nicki Minaj’s new song with YoungBoy NeverBroke Again and Mike Will Made-It

Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy’s new song has already garnered 507K views on YouTube within 5 hours of it being released. The video of the song shows a robot factory. The operator of the factory brings NBA YoungBoy to life.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to make the announcement of the collaboration. In the photo, she is seen wearing a neon yellow crop top, shorts and a jacket. She is wearing a lot of blingy jewellery as well. In the picture, Nicki Minaj’s baby bump is clearly visible. “#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL 👅👅👅🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥⚡️⚡️⚡️☄”, she captioned the photo.

Nicki Minaj welcomed her baby boy on September 30. The Anaconda rapper is married to Kenneth Petty. On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with Petty, Nicki Minaj shared the first glimpse of her son on Instagram. She shared a photo of her husband holding the tiny foot of their baby. She captioned the photo, “Happy Anniversary, my love ♥️”.

Nicki Minaj released her first studio album in 2010 titled Pink Friday. It went to chart as the number one song on the Billboard 200. She has released four studio albums so far. Some of her most famous songs are Bang Bang which has 1.5 billion views on YouTube, Anaconda which has 967 million views on YouTube and Superbass which has 854 million views on YouTube. She has also lent her voice for the animated movies Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

NBA Youngboy, too, has delivered some superhit songs. Some of his famous raps are Bandit which has 240 million views on YouTube, Lil Top which has 92 million on YouTube and Lonely Child which has 66 million views on YouTube. He has released eight independent mixtapes.

Image courtesy- @nickiminaj and @nbayoungboy.16x Instagram

