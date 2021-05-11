Nicki Minaj Teases Something New Coming Up On Friday As She Makes Comeback On Social Media

Deemed as the "Queen of Rap", Nicki Minaj left fans super excited as she made a comeback on social media yesterday with two sizzling photos of herself to tease something new coming up this Friday. In the photos posted by the eight-time AMA Award-winning rapper, she seemingly posed nude by covering herself with two pink pillows, surrounded by Chanel decor in various shades of pink. After staying away from social media for a couple of months now, Nicki's latest post on Instagram was quick to go viral on the internet and fans couldn't hold back but express their elation about her new music in the comment section of her post.

Nicki Minaj's latest IG post hints at new music releasing this Friday?

Nicki Minaj's fans, popularly known as Barbz, recently took over social media after the 38-year-old rapper returned to Instagram yesterday, i.e. May 10, 2021, since January this year. However, it was double the excitement for fans as the Chun-Li hitmaker not only made a comeback on social media but also teased the release of something new this week by sharing two extravagant photos of herself. In the pictures shared by her, Nicki posed for the camera wearing nothing but a classic pair of pink-framed sunglasses, hot pink Crocs and opulent silver jewellery, comprising statement neckpieces, bracelets, rings and hoops.

The Starships crooner covered her body with nothing but two heart-shaped pink pillows as she was seated on a pink and white desk with the overall aesthetic of the room being pink and white. The room was all decked up with Chanel decor as well as a neon pink sign with her first name hung in the background of her second photo. Along with sharing the photos, Nicki hinted that her IG post was a part of something that's going to be dropped on May 14 as she wrote, "FRIDAY", followed by a fingers-crossed emoji in the caption.

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj's latest teaser comes after more than three months of being inactive on social media. The sensational rapper welcomed her first bundle of joy with husband Kenneth Petty, a son, in September last year. While she shared some aww-dorable photos of her newborn in January, the Trinidadian-born artist hasn’t released new music, apart from featuring in a couple of songs, since her chartbuster album Queen, which released back in 2018.

IMAGE: NICKI MINAJ'S INSTAGRAM

