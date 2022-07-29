Rapper Nicki Minaj enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe and as she drops the trailer of her upcoming documentary series, the fans cannot keep calm. The rapper recently unveiled a thrilling glimpse of her reel and real life as she released the trailer of the six-part docuseries. Watch the trailer of her docuseries titled Nicki.

Watch Nicki's Trailer

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the trailer of her much-awaited six-part docuseries Nicki. Backed by Bron Studios, the trailer gives a sneak peek into young Nicki Minaj rapping in front of the camera while stating “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.” Adding to it, she can be seen saying how she never wanted to be mainstream but mainstream came to her.

“It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself. When you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she stated while reflecting on how she became the strongest she’d ever been in her life. While signing off, she is seen performing on stage and saying “There’s one thing they can’t do. And that’s be the queen of hip-hop.”

In the caption, Nicki Minaj mentioned how she took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work while revealing how some things were personal and it was scary. The note read, “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK 😅🫶🏽 I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@nickiminaj