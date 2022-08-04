Nicki Minaj's Dad's Alleged Killer Sentenced To One Year In Jail: Report

It was recently reported that the man who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run accident in New York in 2021 has been sentenced to one year in jail. The man named Charles Polevich was ordered to serve one year in jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of the incident without reporting and tampering with the evidence. Read further ahead for more details.

The Killer of Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj sentenced to 1 year in jail

According to People, it was recently reported that Charles Polevich, who was charged for leaving the scene of the incident without reporting and tampering with the evidence, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. He was also fined $5,000 with his driver’s licence suspended., as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Nassau County Courthouse.

Polevich’s attorney Marc GannI reacted to the verdict by stating that it was a tragic situation and mentioned that if Polevich had stayed at the scene, this would’ve been a civil matter and not a criminal matter.

Polevich’s attorney Marc GannI stated, "This is just a tragic situation and a situation which if, I think by all accounts, if [he] had stayed at the scene of this accident, this would've been a civil matter, not a criminal matter at all," don't think he was responsible for the accident, but he was certainly responsible for the conduct after leaving the scene of the accident. And it's my belief and strong opinion that he suffered from a medical issue, I think a heart issue, that resulted in his leaving the scene of the accident and not being able to recall his conduct or whereabouts thereafter."

Earlier, Nicki Minaj stated that she was devastated by the loss of her father. "Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," she wrote on her website in May 2021. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way,” she wrote on her website.

