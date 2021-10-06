Last Updated:

Nicki Minaj's Son's 'Kung Fu Panda' Themed 1st Birthday Bash Was Lit; But She Forgot Cake

Nicki Minaj's son Papa Bear's 'Kung Fu Panda'-themed 1st birthday bash was 'too much fun', but the rapper forgot to cut the cake, and then made up for it.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Nicki Minaj, papa bear

Image: Instagram/@nickiminaj


Nicki Minaj's son turned one recently and the first birthday was celebrated in grand style. 'Papa Bear' had a Kung Fu Panda-themed bash and his little buddies seemed to have had a gala time. The mother of the birthday boy even admitted to 'spamming' her followers' timelines, but stated that it was for her 'pumpkin pie munchkin.' 

Nicki even shared that they forgot to cut the birthday cake before making up for it. The rapper gave a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. This included some fun-filled activities like face painting and photo booth.

Nicki Minaj gives glimpse of son's Kung Fu Panda-themed 1st birthday celebrations

Nicki gave a shoutout to the little guests at the party, calling them the 'absolute best.' The Super Bass artist shared that the kids enjoyed face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, a photo booth at the party.

She also quipped that she had to get 'Papa Bear' out in his pajamas to cut the cake after realising that they had forgotten the important birthday ritual. Later, in one of the videos, one could see her husband Kenneth Petty holding the baby as Nicki cut the Kung Fu Panda-themed cake. However, the birthday boy did not seem to be in the mood to eat the cake.

READ | Dr Fauci reacts on Nicki Minaj's 'vaccine impotence' claims; 'not blaming her but...'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

'Papa Bear' also seemed to enjoy jumping while being held by his father. The kids could be seen enjoying some time in the pool. 

 "Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not,' (sic) was the message from the mother, calling the child her 'world, everything.'

She conveyed her gratitude and love to the guests for the gifts that the kid received on his special day, though he had not opened them yet.

'Papa Bear' had turned one on September 30. Nicky wrote that she was proud of her son and that his Daddy will never stop loving him.

READ | White House official says 'offered a call to Nicki Minaj on vaccine talks'; Singer reacts
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

What is Nicki Minaj's son's name?

Nicki has yet not shared her son's real name. She continues to refer to him with the nickname 'Papa Bear.' 

READ | Lil Nas X reveals he wants to work with Drake and Nicki Minaj together

Nicki and her husband, Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, whom she has known since childhood, welcomed their first child last year.

READ | Nicki Minaj-Kenneth Petty's victim shares disturbing account of intimidation by couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nicki Minaj, Kung Fu, Kenneth Petty
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com