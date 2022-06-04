Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's demise has sent a wave of shock and grief globally, with the who's who of the music fraternity mourning his tragic death. Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy broke down during his recent gig as he paid tribute to the artiste and Congress leader, who was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa. In a video making the rounds on the internet, Burna Boy is seen mentioning 'RIP Sidhu Moosewala' while performing the late star's signature step.

Nigerian artist Burna Boy breaks down at show while remembering Sidhu Moosewala

In the clip, the rap artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally called Burna Boy, is seen getting emotional during his live gig in Zimbabwe. Several fan accounts of Moosewla have shared the video, with one user mentioning, "@burnaboygram couldn’t hold back his tears as he gave a very special tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. (sic)" Take a look.

The video comes shortly after Burna condoled Sidhu's demise on his Instagram stories. “I guess we will finish our mixtape in heaven. You gave me inspiration when nothing else was doing it.” For the unversed, Burna revealed that he had an unfinished collaboration 'Rebirth/Reincarnation' with Moosewala.

Meanwhile, other international celebrities like Drake, Lilly Singh and AP Dhillon, among others also penned heartfelt tributes for Sidhu. Drake shared a picture of Sidhu alongside his mother and mentioned," "RIP Moose," while Lilly Singh called his demise 'absolutely devastating and upsetting news'.

Lilly further added, "To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala." She also hailed him for his 'revolutionary music' and the 'care for his community'.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Moosewala was attacked on May 29, when he stepped out with his friend and cousin. The assailants fired around 30 rounds at Moosewala's car and the singer is said to have died within 15 minutes of the attack. The artiste's death also came just a day after his security was reduced by the Punjab police.