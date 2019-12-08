Nirvana: 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' And Other Iconic Songs By Grunge Rock Band

Nirvana is an American rock band formed in Aberdeen, Washington in 1987. It was founded by the lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic. Nirvana also went through a succession of drummers, the longest lasting and best being Dave Grohl, who joined 1990. After the sad demise of Kurt Cobain, the band came to a sudden end. The group released three studio albums but due to the gigantic fan base, it left a lot of material behind for the fans. Here are some of the best and most liked songs of Nirvana.

Lithium

This is the third single from the album Nevermind. Lithium is a song about a guy who turns to religion after his girlfriend dies. It is named Lithium because, as suggested in the song, it soothes him and gives comfort.

Smells Like Teen Spirit

This song was a major breakthrough for Nirvana and it garnered overnight success. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Kurt said that he wanted to come up with a groundbreaking pop song of that time. This is also one of the most popular songs of Nirvana.

Heart-Shaped Box

Courtney Love also recalls that this song was written in a huge closet by Kurt. Courtney also claims that this song was written about her private part. It also won the MTV video music award for Best Art Direction.

Come As You Are

Kurt was a huge fan of the Pixies. He followed their loud-quiet-loud pattern. He mastered every music style and pattern there was. The radio embraced this track hugely and it helped Nirvana become one of the biggest bands in the world. The unplugged version of this song is also powerful.

Drain You

Nirvana wrote many songs from the album Nevermind before they took it to the studio. But this one, in particular, was written on the spot at the Sound City Studios. Kurt frequently stated that it was one of his favourites and Nirvana played it at every show in their final three years.

