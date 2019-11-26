Pink Floyd: All-time Loved Albums And Songs By The British Rock Band

Pink Floyd is known to be one of the best bands in the history of rock bands. It is a British band and has gone on to garner several accolades through its run time, and even today the band has a large fan base all over the world. Here are some of the best albums and songs by the sensational rock band.



Pink Floyd’s best creations

1. The Dark Side of the Moon

The Dark Side of the Moon is the eighth studio album of Pink Floyd, and was released on March 1, 1973, by Harvard Records. It is one of the most cherished and fan-favourite albums by the band and was critically lauded. It sold over 45 million copies approximately and became the band’s best-seller album. The highlight of the album comes with the two songs, Brain Damage and Eclipse. The two songs are connected to each other and are placed adjacent to each other in the album. The song called Time is one of the most meaningful songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, and it talks about how trivial how human time is in comparison to the timeline of the sun. It also talks about how one ‘runs and runs’ to catch up with the sun, which means that people run behind their work all the time and decades pass by and then that one time comes and hits people when they realise that they are old and have lived their whole life chasing behind something. It speaks about how fleeting time is and how it is important sometimes to just sit back and relax and enjoy whenever one can.

2. The Division Bell

The Division Bell is the band’s 14th studio album and most of the songs in it are penned by guitarist and singer David Gilmour. It is also the second album that does not feature the founder member of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters. The album deals with the theme of communication and how talking can solve the majority of problems. Coming Back to Life is one of the most adored songs from the album. It has a beautiful piece of guitar music, and the song has been called ‘divine’ by the fans of the band. It also features Keep Talking, Lost for Words, and High Hopes, which are among the top hits of the band.

3. Wish You Were Here

Wish You Were Here is the ninth studio album by the band. The theme of the album explores alienation and gives tribute to a member of the band, Syd Barrett, who had left the band due to his degrading mental condition years before the release of this song. The top songs from the band are Shine On You Crazy Diamonds and Wish You Were Here, which talks about how the band wishes that their favourite Syd was present with them. Wish You Were Here is undoubtedly one of the top songs by the album.

