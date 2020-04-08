WATCH: Norah Jones' Soul-stirring Tribute To Father Pandit Ravi Shankar On His Centenary

Half sisters Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones who musically come from really different backgrounds were supposed to join hands and come together for a musical tour on their father Pandit Ravi Shankar's centenary celebrations. However, due to the world currently fighting the Covid pandemic, all shows and events have been cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, Norah shared a video where she's singing and playing a beautiful piano sequence of one of her father's western compositions called 'I Am Missing You'. Speaking about it Jones stated that the song hits her as a beautiful prayer at this moment and that music heals and has the ability to help too. Watch below -

Norah's tribute to her Father

The music maestro passed away at the age of 92 at the Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, in 2012 after undergoing heart-valve replacement surgery a few days prior to his death.

Labelled the 'godfather' of world music, Ravi Shankar undertook an extraordinary journey from the banks of Ganges to the heart of the west, mesmerizing them with Indian ragas and partnering with musical greats like Beatles' George Harrison and Yehudi Menuhin. Shankar trained for seven years under Ustad Allauddin Khan and was known for his characteristic sitar sound with powerful bass notes. The Bharat Ratna awardee started as a dancer with the group of his brother Uday Shankar but gave it up in 1938 to learn sitar under Allauddin Khan.

Shankar also composed for ballets and films in India, Canada, Europe and the United States. He created music for the 'Apu Trilogy' by Satyajit Ray. Credited with incorporating many aspects of Carnatic music in the north Indian classical system, Shankar was music director of All India Radio, New Delhi, from 1949 to 1956. A three-time Grammy award winner, Shankar last performed in California on November 4 along with his daughter Anoushka Shankar.

