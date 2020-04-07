Aditya Narayan Shares First Look Of His New Single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'; See Here

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, singer and host Aditya Narayan has good news for his fans. The singer is soon going to treat his fans with his new single titled Main Dooba Rahoon. The announcement of the song was done by Aditya Narayan on his social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Narayan shared the first look poster of his upcoming song Main Dooba Rahoon. By looking at the poster, the romantic song seems to have been shot a beach location. The official date of release has not been revealed by the singer yet. In the picture shared by him, Aditya Narayan is seen tightly hugging his partner in the song. The romantic picture has got fans desperately waiting for the singer to disclose its release date.

Have a look at the first look poster of Main Dooba Rahoon shared by Aditya Narayan here:

Aditya Narayan was previously seen spreading awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic by sharing a video that was shot in Milan. The video features the devastating condition of Italy right now. It shows how every bed in every hospital is filled with patients suffering from the deadly virus. The singer urged fans to stay at home and take all the precautionary measures.

The singer wrote alongside how Italy is a far better nation when it comes to medical infrastructure as compared to India. He wrote how we are one of the most populous countries and messing this up will turn out to be disastrous. Aditya Narayan requested fans to stay at home and hang tight until the pandemic ends.

