Normani Was 'terrified' Of Playing Her New Song 'Wild Side' For Her Dad, Read Why

Normani is widely regarded as a phenomenal singer, who recently released her new hit single, Wild Side and revealed what she wanted to showcase to her fans with her latest song. She even opened up about how she was constantly compared with the top-notch artists of the industry and revealed how she was ‘honored’ yet scared.

Normani on her latest single, Wild Side

While speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Normani revealed why she was nervous to play her song in front of her father. She said, "I was so terrified to play this song for my dad… terrified… oh my goodness….avoiding it, he kept asking to hear the record because everyone else heard it but he didn't hear it." Adding to it, she stated, "And my dad is my biggest fan... he works nightshifts. He hustles for his family and so to get through the night sometimes he listens to all my records and he was dying to listen to this one and I was just like 'Dad, um, I'll play it for you later.”

Normani further revealed how her father loved the song and the record and added, “He was like 'That s—t is hard,' he's like 'that s— is fire' and he told me all the time, every single day, I kid you not: he's like 'Are you ready to take over the world? Are you ready to take over the world?”

While expressing her feelings on her being compared to other top-notch artists, she revealed, "that is an extra pressure on me that I felt like I couldn't make any mistake that any new artist would be allowed to make, which is why I end up being a perfectionist and in a way, it robbed me from being able to enjoy the recording process of making my first album."

She further stated how she wanted her fans to see the other layer of her after they listened to Fifth Harmony. "It was very important for me to lead with this record, specifically because representation is key, and me coming from a multi-cultural group, a very mainstream pop group, I wanted my fans to see this other layer of me. Not just artistically but like, this is who I am as a person. I'm a Black female who can do the pop s— but I can also be on a record with Cardi, and I could do features with 6LACK. I'm all of those things,” she added.

Stating further about Cardi B joining her in the track, she stated, "She was such a trooper. Pregnant and all. She showed up to the music video shoot, she showed up to the artwork shoot, and she didn't complain one bit.” Adding more words of praise for her, she stated, "Like she is one of the most genuine spirits I ever had the pressure of meeting. And I wish the world could experience her the way that I have been fortunate enough to. She was very very encouraging throughout the whole process… just reminding me of who I am… and sometimes I lose sight of that."

