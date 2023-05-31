On KK's Death Anniversary, Daughter Taamara Dedicates Her Favourite Song To Him | Watch

Singer Krishna Kumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on May 31 last year. On his first death anniversary, his daughter Taamara Krishna paid an emotional tribute to him. She shared a video on social media in which she sung Haule Haule by KK and Vishal Bhardwaj. She said that she can't believe it's been a year since her father's demise.

She further stated that she thinks about him every day and hoped this song could provide him the same level of comfort it provided her when the late singer sang it to her. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "This is for you dad, I love you🤍 , I can’t believe it’s been a year. Time moves differently after you’ve gone. Sometimes it feels like no time has passed, and sometimes it feels like we’re drowning, but we’re not afraid of drowning (sic)."

"Haule Haule’ - @kk_live_now , @vishalrbhardwaj. My dad used to sing this song to me to put me to sleep, and it’s one of my favourite songs of his. Miss you every single day dad, I’m smiling and singing this for you, hoping you hear it and feel the same peace and comfort you made me feel when you sung this to me. We think about you every day, time definitely heals, but it doesn’t forget. Hope you’re not getting bored without us cartoons. Rest easy up there, we’ll all be together after umma," she added. The young singer also shared a picture with KK on her Instagram stories.

Taamara gives musical tribute to KK in her first gig

On the occasion of KK's birthday anniversary last year, his daughter Taamara gave her first performance with Shaan on the stage in August last year. She said that she wished her father was present in her first-ever on-stage performance. While performing, she got emotional and dedicated her songs to the late singer.

KK dies from heart attack

Krishnakumar Kunnath died after a live performance in Kolkata. He was 53 at the time of his passing. Before his demise, he was performing at a college concert. He complained about uneasiness and collapsed after reaching the hotel. He was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead. According to PTI, the death of his cause was myocardial infarction.