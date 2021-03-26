One Direction's Niall Horan Speaks About His Rise To Fame; Says, "Felt Like A Prisoner"

Niall Horan spoke about the struggles he faced while encountering fame at a fairly early stage in life. The singer appeared in an interview with Dermot O’Leary and spoke about the episode he faced during the rise of One Direction. The singer began by agreeing to the fact that he felt like a prisoner for the most part of it. When asked by the interviewer, Niall Horan remarked that he felt like a prisoner a couple of times as he would never get to do things he would want to do. The singer admitted that he was a huge pop star and often times he wished to go on walks and see the places they as a band were touring. However, due to obvious reasons surrounding fame, the members of One Direction were often advised to never go out alone.

Niall Horan speaks about his rise to fame

One Direction was formed on the X-Factor show and they soon went on to become a sensational force in the pop music industry. From 2011, the rise of the band began and touched new heights with every new year that followed. The band would often be surrounded by hordes of fans who Niall Horan mentioned would band the car windows to catch a glimpse of the singers. He further added that he, as a young boy, struggled with the idea of why they weren’t let out. He often questioned the crew as to why he could not go out for a simple walk. Niall admitted that it would be a while until he understood why those measures were necessary and said that one cannot get into the head of a fan.

He added that he completely gets it now after all these years, at that time he was quite unsure of what was happening. He would recall thinking to himself that the fans are the same age as him and thus he too wished to simply go out like a normal kid. He said that he would often try to reason and make the crew understand his ideology to simply let him out. The singer recalled another instance where they would visit several amazing cities during their band tour; however, the singers of the band would never get to see the city and that would often upset Niall. The singer said that in one instance, the band was touring in Peru where he was informed that close to 10,000 people had taken to the streets around the hotel premises where One Direction was staying. The singer said the police gave them the headcount and he was quite shocked to know about it.