ONEUS' Leedo And Xion To Take Sabbatical From Work Due To Health Concerns; Read Statement

South Korean boyband ONEUS' members Leedo and Xion are temporarily taking a break from all activities, the South Korean news outlet, Soompi reported. On Wednesday, the band's agency RBW shared an official statement confirming that the two members are currently experiencing some health issues. They added that the duo will take time off to recover.

RBW's official statement reads

Leedo was diagnosed with skin inflammation on the soles of his feet and was advised to be careful with his daily activities for about a week starting from the date it occurred. He participated in a fan signing event and the stages with a strong will that it was a precious promise with the fans and that he was in a good condition to be part of them. However, in fear of possible delays with his recovery, he will be taking a week off. We are constantly checking Leedo’s condition, and he’s also working hard to receive treatment.

"As for Xion, he slightly strained his knee while coming down the stairs and is currently wearing a knee brace. Xion also expressed his intention to proceed with the performance, but on January 5, a medical professional advised him to take it easy for one to two weeks, so he is going to be taking a break for a while so that he won’t strain himself," the agency added.

Leedo and Xion to focus on treatment and recovery

Both members are listening to the advice of professionals by doing their best to minimise movement and focus on treatment in order to recover quickly, the agency informed and added, "We ask for your understanding about the sudden news that has caused concern, and we will take the fans’ concerns seriously and reflect on them to put the artists’ health first. Thank you."

As per a report by AllKpop, it was reported that both the members have expressed their desire to continue promoting and performing. However, they will be focusing on treatment and recovery.

ONEUS consists of six members- Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion. The boyband released their debut extended play (EP), Light Us, on January 9, 2019.

(Image: @official_oneus/Instagram)