Legendary Santoor Player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Passes Away At 84 Due To Cardiac Arrest

In an unfortunate turn of events, Indian music composer and Santoor maestro, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, passed away on Tuesday, May 10. The music maestro had been suffering from kidney-related problems for the last six months and was on dialysis. He transitioned to the heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest at age 84.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, shared her deepest condolences to mourn the loss. "Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player, and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences", said West Bengal CM in a statement.

Hailing from Jammu, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma began learning Santoor when he was merely thirteen. Ever since delivering his first public performance in Mumbai in 1995, the legendary Santoor player rose to tremendous fame and became a recipient of several national and international accolades, including honorary citizenship of the city of Baltimore in the USA. The Government of India has also presented him with the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

In his prolific career that spans over 6 decades, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has delivered many albums of Hindustani santoor music. In addition to this, he has played music for several iconic Bollywood movies including Silsila, and Chandni. He earned the Sangeet Natak Akademi honour back in 1986 for his exceptional contribution to Indian music.

The music maestro's autobiography, Journey with a Hundred Strings: My Life in Music (with Ina Puri), was published back in 2002.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi paid condolences to his family and admirers and stated, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti".

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his two sons.

Image: AP