Padmini Kolhapure Shares Lata Mangeshkar's Old Pic, Says 'can Feel You In The Wind'

Padmini Kolhapure took to her social media account on Saturday and shared an unseen picture of the late Lata Mangeshkar as she penned down a heartwarming caption. She mentioned she could feel her 'in the wind' as she wrote a few meaningful and creative lines. The legendary singer passed away on February 6, 2022 and the entire nation mourned her loss.

Actor Padmini Kolhapure shares an old pic of late Lata Mangeshkar

Sharing a black and white picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure remembered her almost a week after her demise. She also posted a video of the ocean as she wrote that she could feel her presence in the waves and the wind. She wrote, "I could feel you in the wind. I could feel you in the waves. Blessed to have you in my life 🙏🙏🙏" The actor often shares glimpses with Mangeshkar on her social media account. Lata Mangeshkar was Kolhapure's aunt as her grandmother and the singer's father Dinanath Mangeshkar were siblings.

Have a look at the post here

She also shared a black and white childhood picture of the iconic singer after her demise and wrote, "WO DIN AB NAA RAHEIN !

Blessed to be part of your life 🙏 Will miss you Didi Atya. I love you ❤️❤️❤️💔" Several fans took to the comments section and sent their condolences to her as they mourned her loss as well. She also shared another video of a billboard paying tribute to the music legend and wrote, "Heartfelt tributes pouring in from across the Globe! Universally!!! An Ocean full of tears! Love and adulation as deep as the Ocean! The immortal Queen of Melody lives on forever .. You will be missed eternally! 💔 🙏🙏🙏"

Padmini Kolhapure, who is well known for her role in Prem Rog also spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that the family had lost a pillar of strength. She mentioned that although Lata didi's death is difficult to accept she was sure that her songs would live on for generations to come. She also mentioned she was in awe of the late singer as she mourned her loss.

Image: Instagram/@padminikolhapure