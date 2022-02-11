Last Updated:

'Songs of Lata Didi are immortal' | President Kovind Languishes Over Loss Of Late Lata Mangeshkar, Calls It A 'personal Loss'

President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated the new Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on February 11 and paid tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, Ramnath Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar's death, Lata Mangeshkar

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/@rashtrapatibhvn


President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated the new Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on February 11. The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the presence of the President along with CM Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Savita Kovind, and more. During the inauguration ceremony, President Kovind paid his tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and how the deep void can never be filled. 

The inauguration of the new Durbar Hall was decided by the President on December 8, 2021. However, the inauguration ceremony was postponed due to the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, chief of the three armies. The new Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan is built on the site of the old Durbar Hall and has a seating capacity of 750. The old hall had a seating capacity of 225. President Kovind had earlier condoled the death of the singer with a special post while praying for the departed soul.

Ramnath Kovind mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death 

Now, while addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Ramnath Kovind hailed the impeccable singing talent of the late singer add explained how her memories will always be etched in the hearts of her fans. Sharing his views, the president said, “Songs of Lata Didi are immortal, which will continue to spellbound all music lovers. Her memory of simplicity & having a peaceful nature will remain on our minds. Her passing away is a personal loss for me.”

READ | President Kovind condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise; 'Her melodies will remain immortal'

Earlier, he had shared throwback pictures of his futile conversations with the singer in a tweet and wrote how ‘Lata didi's demise was a great blow for him. Calling her an “exceptional human being”, the President stated that Lata Mangeshkar was an artist born “once in centuries”.  “Lata-Ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable (sic),” he wrote then.    

READ | Adnan Sami shares unseen pictures of his parents with late Lata Mangeshkar from the 80s

 Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on February 5 morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar's family immerses legendary singer's ashes in Nashik's Ramkund

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/@rashtrapatibhvn

READ | President Ramnath Kovind offers prayers at Tirunallar temple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ram Nath Kovind, Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar demise
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND