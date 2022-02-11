President Ramnath Kovind inaugurated the new Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on February 11. The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the presence of the President along with CM Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Savita Kovind, and more. During the inauguration ceremony, President Kovind paid his tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and how the deep void can never be filled.

The inauguration of the new Durbar Hall was decided by the President on December 8, 2021. However, the inauguration ceremony was postponed due to the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, chief of the three armies. The new Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan is built on the site of the old Durbar Hall and has a seating capacity of 750. The old hall had a seating capacity of 225. President Kovind had earlier condoled the death of the singer with a special post while praying for the departed soul.

Ramnath Kovind mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death

Now, while addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Ramnath Kovind hailed the impeccable singing talent of the late singer add explained how her memories will always be etched in the hearts of her fans. Sharing his views, the president said, “Songs of Lata Didi are immortal, which will continue to spellbound all music lovers. Her memory of simplicity & having a peaceful nature will remain on our minds. Her passing away is a personal loss for me.”

Songs of Lata Didi are immortal, which will continue to spellbound all music lovers. Her memory of simplicity & having a peaceful nature will remain on our minds. Her passing away is a personal loss for me: President Ram Nath Kovind

Earlier, he had shared throwback pictures of his futile conversations with the singer in a tweet and wrote how ‘Lata didi's demise was a great blow for him. Calling her an “exceptional human being”, the President stated that Lata Mangeshkar was an artist born “once in centuries”. “Lata-Ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable (sic),” he wrote then.

Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on February 5 morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI/@rashtrapatibhvn