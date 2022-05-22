Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma's Prayer Meet: Juhi Chawla Breaks Down While Paying Last Respects

Legendary musician Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away at age 84 on May 10, 2022. The Santoor maestro had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for several months and breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest. A day after his demise, he was accorded a state funeral by the Government of Maharashtra. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were among those present at the Padma Bhushan recipient's funeral to pay their last respects.

Now, a few weeks after Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma's demise, the family of the musician organised a prayer meeting in his memory. The prayer meeting was attended by close friends and family members including actor Juhi Chawla. For those unaware, Chawla and the music maestro shared a special bond with each other as Juhi had previously accompanied Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on one of his concerts. Moreover, she had also welcomed the late artiste at her home.

Juhi Chawla breaks down

During the Prayer meeting, Juhi Chawla was seen breaking down as she paid her last respects to the legendary Santoor maestro. She met his entire family and reminisced the memories of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Take a look at it below:

Juhi was one of the many members of the entertainment fraternity who took to social media to mourn the big loss. Here's taking a quick look at her heartfelt tributes:

Rest in Peace Shivji 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/X40QNPAoK3 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 11, 2022

Couple of years ago , had the honour of hosting Shiv ji at home before his concert. pic.twitter.com/HBeiblHgf0 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 11, 2022

Eminent personalities across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, previously paid heartfelt tributes to Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. PM Modi paid condolences to his family and admirers and stated, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

In his prolific career that spans over six decades, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma delivered many albums of Hindustani music. In addition to this, he composed music for several iconic Bollywood movies including Silsila and Chandni. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Academi honour back in 1986 for his exceptional contribution to Indian music. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is survived by his wife and two sons.

