Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma's Music Video 'Rang Lageya' Out Now! Watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and rumoured coupled Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma reunited for a music video, Rang Lageya. On Wednesday, March 17, Mahira Sharma took to her Instagram handle to announce the music video was finally out and shared a clip from the video. The video featured Paras Chhabra as an artist and he was seen painting Mahira who was seen writing by the lakeside and then in a rowboat. He gets interrupted by a customer and Mahira notices him. The scene is then cut to Paras and Mahira on a bike ride together followed by a couple of more romantic moments together and the video ends with Paras signing the painting of Mahira. In the caption, Mahira wrote "Rang Lageya is out now" and the hashtag showed their names together as 'Pahira'.

Details of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song

Presented by Saregama Originals, Rang Lageya is sung by Rochak Kohli and Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar and the song is composed by Rochak Kohli. The music video shows their elaborate love story in which Paras falls for Mahira by the lakeside and then later follows her on a bus and leaves his bag there with her painting in it. Mahira takes the bag with her and is amazed by his painting skills. The video follows Paras imagining his life with Mahira and she also starts to fall for him until her father-in-law sees her grooming herself. Mahira goes to Paras to return the painting and says nothing will happen between them. It is revealed later that Mahira is a widow living with her in-laws and seeing their daughter-in-law fall in love with someone else, they extend their support. Mahira goes to Paras' art selling place and sees her picture hanging there. She takes the picture and finds him later and Paras embraces her. The video ends with Paras autographing Mahira's painting for her.

More of Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's songs

Mahira and Paras have featured in a few music videos together after they appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss for season 13. At first, they appeared in Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza's song Baarish released in March 2020. In August 2020, they featured in the music video RING by Ram Goyal. They appeared in the music video of Kamaal Karte Ho as leads. The song was sung by Afsana Khan, and it is so far their most-watched music video with 23 million views.

