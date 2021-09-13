Paris Hilton Arrives In Style In Cute Pink Convertible At MTV Video Music Awards Ceremony

The latest MTV Video Music Awards 2021 was star-studded with some of the most prolific artists. Paris Hilton also attended the event in a snazzy look. She shared glimpses of her and her sister’s look from the ceremony and garnered love from her fans. Paris Hilton’s fans who were mesmerised to see her amazing look, dropped in heart and fire emojis to express their delight.

Paris Hilton attends the 2021 MTV VMAs

Paris Hilton recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of beautiful pictures of herself along with other stars who attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. In the first one, she added a picture of herself in which she can be seen sporting a shimmering sliver full-sleeved attire with a pair of matching footwear. She can be seen standing alongside Kim Petras who donned a black mask with a colourful dress. In the next one, they both can be seen posing for the camera alongside Olivia Rodrigo. In the third and the fourth one, Paris Hilton depicted how she made an amazing entry to the event with Kim Petras in her pink convertible.

Fans took to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post and showered tons of heart and fire emojis in the comment section to express their amazement at how lovely and hot she looked. Many fans also complimented her and stated how ‘spectacular’ and ‘beautiful’ she looked in her pictures while others poured heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how stunning her pictures were.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post:



MTV Video Music Awards ceremony

MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was held recently at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, September 12 at 8 PM ET/PT. Many of the artists set the stage on fire by performing at the event. Some of the popular performers included artists Jack Harlow, Ozuna, Tainy, The Kid LAROI, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe, Twenty One Pilots and others.

(IMAGE: AP)