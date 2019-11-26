Pink Floyd Remix: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason's Sorrow Gets A New Remix In 2019

The English rock band Pink Floyd recently unveiled their song titled Sorrow of their Momentary Lapse from The Later Years. They also announced the release date of the same upcoming box-set, which was supposed to release on November 29, 2019, will now come out on December 13, 2019. Sorrow is gaining a positive response from the audience and fans of the band. The compilation of eighteen-discs box-set will be covering the studio albums A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987), The Division Bell (1994), and The Endless River (2014). Check out the video of the new track of The Later Years below:

READ | Classic Rock Bands: Top Three Most Influential Rock Bands Of All Time

Sorrow (2019 remix): this song can be heard in full on the 2LP or 1CD Highlights package from Pink Floyd The Later Years, released on November 29th. The full box set follows two weeks later.https://t.co/wT3E8Fgede#PinkFloyd #LaterYears https://t.co/XBDFIla8rx pic.twitter.com/wthIHcvrok — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) November 22, 2019

READ | Roger Waters Movie 'US + THEM' Premieres At The Venice Film Festival

The updated and remixed version of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason is among the highlights from the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD set. Guitarist David Gilmour and engineer Andy Jackson are reportedly restoring additional contributions from late keyboardist Richard Wright and newly recorded drum tracks of Nick Mason to restore the creative balance among the three Pink Floyd members. A month back, the rock band made One Sip, another 2019 remix available as third Instant Grat. Reportedly, the box-set will be produced by Bob Ezrin & David Gilmour, and will be remixed by Andy Jackson with David, assisted by Damon Iddins. See the tweet below:

READ | My Chemical Romance Is Back: American Rock Band Reunites After 6 Years

One Slip (from the Momentary Lapse 2019 remix) has just been made available as the third Instant Grat from the forthcoming box set The Later Years. Produced by Bob Ezrin & David Gilmour, and remixed by Andy Jackson with David, assisted by Damon Iddins.https://t.co/PGAfA1AMuY pic.twitter.com/ltvoRPyyCp — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) October 25, 2019

READ | Imagine Dragons: Unmissable Songs By The Rock Band

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.