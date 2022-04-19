Police Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh's Live Concert At Lovely Professional University

Popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, known for his hit tracks including Lover, Roti, Ju Think, Hawa Vich, and many more, has recently found himself in legal trouble. The celebrity held a live concert on April 18, 2022, at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, Punjab, which has now attracted trouble for a few reasons. A case has been registered under sections 336 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Diljit Dosanjh concert in legal trouble

A case has been filed against the producers of the live show as SaReGaMa company, which has been hosting the singer's World Tour allowed the concert to run beyond its time limit. Apart from this, an FIR has also been lodged against Diljit Dosanjh's chopper’s pilot, for not landing on the helipad authorized and created by the administration. It is because of these reasons that a case has been filed under sections 336 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on a tour and shared glimpses from his performance at Lovely Professional University on his social media account. He was seen in an all-black traditional look, and also changed into a more casual outfit as he donned a pink pair of pants, a white t-shirt and blue jacket. He gave his fans and followers a glimpse into his live concert at the venue in Punjab, which also witnessed some colourful fireworks. He also shared a video as he gave followers a peek into his tour, that features fans in tears as he took the stage and performed some popular tracks.

Image: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh, Republic World