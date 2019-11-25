Pop Stars Who Became Famous After Breaking From Their Music Groups

There have been many instances where artists have broken apart from their bands to make it big in the music field all alone. Some of the early examples in this list include John Lennon, Sting, and even Michael Jackson! The audience is the ones who take the brunt of such changes.

Here is a look at artists who made it huge after separating from their bands:

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez announced in 2012 that her band Selena Gomez & the Scene will be going on a hiatus so that she can focus on her acting career. Later, the same year, Gomez started work on her first solo album, Stars Dance. The song, Come & Get It, went on to become one of the singer’s biggest hits until now. Since then, she has been working solo and there is no news of the band getting together anytime soon as well.

2. Zayn Malik

There was nothing more painful for fans of the band One Direction than the departure of Zayn Malik from in 2015. Shortly after Malik left, the band also broke up. His song, Pillowtalk, from his first solo album, Mind Of Mine was a chartbuster across the globe. Since he separated from the band, Zayn Malik has also ventured into fashion.

3. Beyonce

Beyonce’s first solo '03 Bonnie & Clyde, after her breakup from her band Destiny's Child, was a chartbuster. The song also featured her husband, Jay-Z. Her first solo album reportedly sold more than 11 million copies worldwide. Since then, Beyonce has gone on to become a prominent name in the music industry.

4. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello rose to popularity during her time with girl band Fifth Harmony. Even while she was with the band, Camila started to branch out with solo collaborations like I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes. After she left the band, Camila released her solo debut album, Camila, in 2018. The song even topped the Billboard 200 chart. Camila Cabello even received the AMA for New Artist of the Year in 2018.

