Selena Gomez Sings Off-key In Her Chorus At AMA 2019 Performance

Selena Gomez kicked off the American Music Awards (AMA) with her career-first Billboard Hot 100 number Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. She looked stunning in the black turtleneck bodycon gown. She was sporting shoulder-length hair with curls and smoky eye makeup.

Selena Gomez opens the AMA 2019

Selena Gomez started her performance with an acoustic rendition of Lose You To Love Me with snippets from the song playing in the background. The entire stage was empty and set to a black and white colour scheme while she was singing. Even the audience sang the chorus along with her.

She then swiftly changed her outfit to a sparkling bodysuit for the Look At Her Now performance. A pack of background dancers joined Selena Gomez for the song. The singer was seen in a happy space and she danced on the stage. Even her BFF, Taylor Swift was seen cheering for the singer during the entire time.

Check out Selena Gomez’s performance the AMA 2019

While Selena Gomez may have rocked the AMAs for sure, there was a small glitch that happened. Selena Gomez literally sang “off-key in her chorus” while performing Lose You To Love Me. Many people on Twitter are now pulling the singer’s leg on how ironic the whole thing was. Many have even reported that this could have also be done on purpose.

Here is Twitterati's reaction to Selena Gomez’s performance at AMA 2019

Selena Gomez really said “sang off key in my own chorus” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rqVKy6282E — Pop Crave (@popcreave) November 25, 2019

#AMAs Selena Gomez really sung "off key in her chorus" pic.twitter.com/ErsqkLP0P6 — Tony C.❤ (@13Who_Gaga) November 25, 2019

#selenagomez singing off key the whole song sorry not sorry #AMAs — It'smeBoo (@Pburgos00) November 25, 2019

This year also marks a decade of Selena Gomez attending the AMAs. She has also been one of the most attention-grabbing celebrities since then. Her powerful performance of The Heart Wants What It Wants and the speech that she gave while accepting her first American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist made heads turn.

Selena Gomez also made the fashion police Look At Her Now when she appeared on the red carpet for the AMA 2019 in a fluorescent green off-shoulder dress. She paired the look with matching coloured shoes and a diamond neckpiece. Selena Gomez is on a career-high right now with both her songs racking up at the music charts. She will also be releasing her new album on January 10, 2020.

