Before Billie Eilish, These Pop Stars Became Hugely Famous In Their Teens

Billie Eilish is one of the youngest pop stars from America. She has gained immense popularity in three years, becoming one of the most-streamed artists. Billie Eilish has made headlines ever since her debut in 2016. Her debut single song is Ocean Eyes, which went viral in no time. Billie Eilish is not the only artist who made it huge in her teens. Having said that, let us have a look at other pop stars who became hugely famous in their teens.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house at the age of 14. And by the age of 15, Taylor Swift signed her first record deal. In 2006, she released her debut album, which was the longest-charting album of the 2000s in the US. Later Taylor Swift's third single, Our Song, made her the youngest person to single-handedly write and perform a number-one song on the Billboard chart.

Justin Beiber

Justin Beiber was 13 years old when a talent manager Scooter Braun discovered him after he had watched his YouTube cover song videos. Later in 2008, Bieber was signed to RBMG Records. In the year 2009, Bieber released his debut album, EP My World. The album made him the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Justin Bieber released his debut studio album My World 2.0 in 2010 which included his worldwide hit single Baby.

Britney Spears

Pop icon Britney Spears is known for influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The singer is a multi-talented artist who is also a songwriter, dancer, and actor. Britney Spears's first two studio albums, Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), were global successes and made her the best-selling teenage artist of all-time.

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers is a pop band featuring the three Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. In the year 2005, they wrote their first record that made its Hollywood Records release. In the summer of 2008, they starred in several Disney shows.

