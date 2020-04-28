Selena Gomez Was Left Sobbing After Listening To Billie Eilish’s 'Everything I Wanted'

Selena Gomez is amongst America’s finest singer, songwriter, actor, and television producer. During the quarantine period, Selena Gomez has come up with her At Home With Apple Music playlist. The playlist debuted on April 27, 2020, on Apple Music application. Selena has various types of songs in her playlist, including Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Selena revealed that she finds Billie Eilish totally amazing and that the song left her sobbing. Read ahead to know more:

Selena Gomez left sobbing after listening to Billie Eilish’s 'Everything I Wanted'

During an interview with an entertainment daily regarding her At Home With Apple Playlist, she revealed that Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted has left her sobbing. When she heard that song, she just sobbed because she had been doing this for so long and it's like ‘damn, that’s so true’, said Selena about the track. There were so many moments in the song where she was just like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are’. There are moments in Selena’s life that’s like ‘is this it?’, added the singer. Selena also said that Billie Eilish deserved every single thing that she got and has. She is an amazing, amazing artist, she added.

Billie Eilish has earlier explained how Everything I Wanted is about her and her brother, Finneas’s relationship as siblings. The two started writing the song because she literally had a dream that she killed herself and nobody cared. All the people Billie is best friends with and worked with basically came out in public and said ‘Oh, we never liked her’. In the dream, her fans didn’t care either, she revealed. The things about me killing myself up on the internet did really mess Billie up, she confessed. This sudden turn by friends, fans, and family stuck a chord with Selena, making it a reason why she included the song on her playlist.

