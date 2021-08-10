Post DaBaby's Homophobic Remarks, Here's List Of Everyone That Dropped Him

Rapper DaBaby found himself in controversy after the rapper went on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/ Aids. The rappers received intense backlash from netizens and was called out by various celebs like Madonna, Dua Lipa, Elton John and more. Following his rant, several big music festivals like Lollapalooza and iHeartRadio and brands have served ties with DaBaby and have drooped him from their list of performers. Here is a list of everyone who has dropped DaBaby post his homophobic remarks.

Music festivals and brands that removed DaBaby

For the unversed, DaBaby came under fire for the homophobic and insensitive comments he made about HIV/Aids people at one of his performances. While trying to hype the audience he said "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

1. Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

The reps of the event took to ther official Instagram handle and announced that they were removing DaBaby. They wrote "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

2. KS 107.5 Summer Jam

3. Parklife

DaBaby was initially included on the United Kingdom festival's promotional poster, but his name was quietly removed from the lineup shortly after the rapper's homophobic comments first circulated.

4. iHeartRadio Music Festival

Here's your reminder to get your tickets to the 2021 #iHeartDayStage! ☀️



Grab tickets here: https://t.co/b7Gv2kARMw



*note: DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage* pic.twitter.com/LbH8YZ5DA5 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) August 4, 2021

5. Music Midtown

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Midtown Music Festival. Lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZBZGwda4rw — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) August 3, 2021

6. Governors Ball

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

Founders Entertainment, the company behind the long-running New York City-based event, removed DaBaby from its lineup, adding in a statement that it "does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind."

7. Austin City Limits

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

8. Boohoo Man brand ambassador deal

boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.



Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/C2BLYFwwaN — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 28, 2021

The apparel brand Boohoo Man released a statement condemning DaBaby's use of homophobic language and announced that they were severing ties with him. They wrote, "boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby."

8. Kanye West

Kanye West removed the song Nah Nah Nah featuring DaBaby from various major streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. The song was released last year. The reason for the track's cancellation has not been disclosed yet.

