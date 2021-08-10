Last Updated:

Post DaBaby's Homophobic Remarks, Here's List Of Everyone That Dropped Him

DaBaby found himself in hot waters after he made homophobic remarks and disrespected people with HIV/Aids. Here is a list of everyone who dropped him.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
DaBaby

IMAGE - AP


Rapper DaBaby found himself in controversy after the rapper went on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/ Aids. The rappers received intense backlash from netizens and was called out by various celebs like Madonna, Dua Lipa, Elton John and more. Following his rant, several big music festivals like  Lollapalooza and iHeartRadio and brands have served ties with DaBaby and have drooped him from their list of performers. Here is a list of everyone who has dropped DaBaby post his homophobic remarks. 

Music festivals and brands that removed DaBaby

For the unversed, DaBaby came under fire for the homophobic and insensitive comments he made about HIV/Aids people at one of his performances. While trying to hype the audience he said "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

1. Lollapalooza

The reps of the event took to ther official Instagram handle and announced that they were removing DaBaby. They wrote "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

READ | DaBaby apologizes again after being dropped out of Lollapalooza & other festival's lineups

2. KS 107.5 Summer Jam

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KS1075 (@ks1075)

3. Parklife

DaBaby was initially included on the United Kingdom festival's promotional poster, but his name was quietly removed from the lineup shortly after the rapper's homophobic comments first circulated.

4. iHeartRadio Music Festival

5. Music Midtown

6. Governors Ball 

Founders Entertainment, the company behind the long-running New York City-based event, removed DaBaby from its lineup, adding in a statement that it "does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind." 

7. Austin City Limits

8. Boohoo Man brand ambassador deal

The apparel brand Boohoo Man released a statement condemning DaBaby's use of homophobic language and announced that they were severing ties with him. They wrote, "boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby."

READ | Miley Cyrus supports DaBaby following controversy; Says 'we can learn from each other'

8. Kanye West

Kanye West removed the song Nah Nah Nah featuring DaBaby from various major streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. The song was released last year. The reason for the track's cancellation has not been disclosed yet. 

READ | Kanye West removes DaBaby Remix from streaming services; Reason not yet disclosed

IMAGE: AP

READ | DaBaby deletes apology he made to the LGBTQ+ Community after being removed from festivals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND