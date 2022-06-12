Post Malone Admits He Is A 'heavy Smoker'; Says He Once Smoked 80 Cigarettes In A Day

Rapper Post Malone recently opened up about his smoking addiction, stating that it has also taken a massive toll on his voice. The Insane hitmaker claimed that he's a 'heavy smoker', having 'ripped in' around 80 cigarettes in a day once. In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Malone revealed how he used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day. The 26-year-old however, has quit smoking weed now. He currently inhales about 40-45 darts a day.

Rapper Post Malone opens up about his smoking addiction

"On a really terrible day, there's a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day... 40, 45," he said and continued, "By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I'm like, 'Alright dude, chill out. But then by the time I open that third pack, I'm like, 'I'm a total piece of s**t and I need to go to sleep."

The Grammy-nominated artiste also divulged that while he earlier used to smoke in his bed as well, that doesn't happen anymore. He added that there's a special zone for him to do the deed. "Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering s**t, so I just go down there and f**king rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends."

His smoking habits seemed to have caused concern among his fans, however, the rapper isn't as worried as them. While he acknowledged that smoking has 'definitely' worsened his voice, Malone referred to an American singer and said, "But I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?"

Post Malone expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend

Meanwhile, the rapper recently confirmed that he's all set to welcome his first child, noting that he's extremely excited for the new phase. In a statement to TMZ, Malone said, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day." Sources claimed that the couple celebrated the big news with a private party in Southern California.