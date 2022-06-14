Post Malone Announces Birth Of Baby Girl; Spills Beans On His Engagement With Girlfriend

Rapper Austin Richard Post, popularly known by his stage name Post Malone, is currently beaming with joy as the much-loved singer is all set to embrace the journey of fatherhood. Recently, Malone announced the birth of his daughter with his long-time girlfriend.

However, this is not the only sole reason for Malone's happiness. It's time for double celebrations as the much-loved singer also confirmed the news of his engagement along with welcoming the baby.

Post Malone announces the birth of his daughter

In recent interaction on June 13 on The Howard Stern Show, Malone confirmed the birth of his daughter and also spilled beans about his relationship status. Upon being asked about what time he got up and went to the studio the other day, Malone accidentally slipped the information about her daughter in the conversation." I woke up at 2:30. 2:30 in the afternoon," he stated. "I went and kissed my baby girl and then I want and played some….", he continued.

As soon as the Sunflower singer said the statement, he was interrupted by host Howard and asked to clarify whether his 'baby girl' is his girlfriend or an actual baby. To which the singer responded and said "It’s my daughter." Later, Howard asked about Malone's relationship status and inquired about his partner. Malone then confirmed his engagement news and said "She’s my fiancee." However, the Grammy-nominated performer did not reveal any further details nor did he reveal the name of his ladylove. Reportedly, the rapper and his ladylove have kept their relationship low-key and are building their life privately.

Post Malone opens up on fatherhood

Earlier in an interaction with TMZ, while candidly speaking about the new chapter of his life Post Malone revealed that he is 'extremely excited' to welcome a newborn. He asserted that it is time for him to take care of his health and body to walk on the path of parenthood. Moreover, the rapper also revealed that the good news has made him the 'happiest' he has ever been. He stated-

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

