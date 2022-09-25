Post Malone Hospitalized Due To 'stabbing Pain' In Body; Postpones Boston Concert

A week after sustaining injuries during an on-stage accident, Post Malone shared that he's experiencing 'stabbing pain' in his body which led him to cancel his Boston concert last minute. The Sunflower crooner posted a message on social media revealing that he's currently hospitalized and is having a difficult time breathing. Malone also apologized to his fans for the cancellation, adding that he feels 'terrible'.

Post Malone shares he's hospitalised due to 'stabbing pain' in body

Taking to his social media handles, the popstar wrote, "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock p.m., and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it feels so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

Apologizing to everyone who was to attend the gig, he added, "Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. Love, Austy.”

The cancellation comes a week after Malone stepped into an open trap door on stage amid his gig in St. Louis. According to Variety, medical professionals quickly attended to him, with the singer taking about 15 minutes to resume the show. He also addressed the incident on social media, further assuring fans everything was fine. While apologising to everyone, he even thanked the fans for attending the concert and assured them that he will make up for a couple of songs that they missed.

"Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself. I love you guys so much."

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

(IMAGE: AP)