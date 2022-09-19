Post Malone Issues Health Update As He Returns From Hospital After Onstage Fall At Concert

Rapper Austin Richard Post, popularly known by his stage name Post Malone, was recently seen performing his hit single Circles at the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour. As the rapper accidentally fell into a hole while performing on stage, he recently posted a video message for his fans updating them about his health and revealing how there was a big hole in the middle of the stage.

Post Malone issues health update after he falls into a hole on stage

Post Malone recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video message of himself addressing his fans and thanking them for their patience. He went on to narrate the onstage incident and stated that whenever they did the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand goes down. Adding to it, he revealed that as he went around and turned the corner, there was a big hole in which he fell and busted his buttocks. He further informed his fans that he just returned from the hospital and assured them that everything was good. While apologising to everyone, he even thanked the fans for attending the concert and assured them that he will make up for a couple of songs that they missed.

He said, “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a** hole. So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a**. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital. And everything’s good. Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking a** on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I'm around this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed. And thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself. I love you guys so much. Thank you and have a great night. Thank you St. Louis.” Watch the video ahead-

On the other hand, as per Entertainment Tonight, it was revealed that after the incident, Post Malone returned to the stage in around 15 minutes to continue the performance. The singer is expected to continue his Twelve Carat tour in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday.

