Prabhu Deva Leaves Fans Stunned As He Aces 'Jugnu Challenge' With Badshah & Raftaar; Watch

The JFLIX Film Festival this year concluded on a grand note on November 12 in Goa. The event which was hosted by actor Vivek Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela had several prominent Bollywood stars in attendance, including Suniel Shetty, Dino Morea, Raftaar, Prabhu Deva, and Badshah. Apart from the amazing performances, the highlight of the festival was the act by Badshah along with Prabhu Deva and Raftaar.

The trio got on the stage along with Nikhita Gandhi and aced up the Jugnu challenge by grooving on Badshah’s latest track Jugnu. The song that features Badshah and Akanksha Sharma, was released on October 26th. The song, which was performed by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi, quickly rose to the top of the trending charts ever since it was released. Badshah even took to Instagram and shared a video from the festival and wrote, “An extraordinary night with @raftaarmusic @nikhitagandhiofficial and @prabhudevaofficial sir at JFLIX film festival.”

Prabhu Deva aces Jugnu challenge at JFLIX Film Festival finale

Meanwhile, the JFLIX is a first-of-its-kind platform that encourages and celebrates the creation of vertical video content on smartphones. The call for entries, which began on the Josh app on October 11, challenges creators and aspiring filmmakers to produce and deliver impactful short films ranging from romcoms, musicals, comedy, and action to fashion, drama, and travel, all in one minute.

Special awards were also handed to winners across categories like Ghunghroo Tod for Best Musical Film, Lajawaab Local for Best Regional Film, LOLercoaster for Best Comedy Film among others. Filmmaker Shray Rai Tiwari bagged the Superhit Film award for Best Picture, with a chance to attend the Oscars 2022 after-party.

Jugnu blends the classic retro sound with Indian elements. The song's music video has introduced several new visual and VFX elements, something which is unprecedented. Immediately after the song's release, Badshah had invited fans to recreate his catchy hook step from the song under #JugnuChallenge, on YouTubeShorts. Apart from PrabhuDeva, several other Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, and more took an active part in the challenge on social media

