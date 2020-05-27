Music Composer Pritam Chakraborty's Father Passes Away At 86 After Prolonged Illness

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty lost his father Prabodh Chakraborty on Sunday. He passed away at the age of 86. Prabodh Chakraborty had been ill for a while and was in the hospital for the last three months. Prabodh had been fighting a battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease for over two years. Read further ahead to know more details:

Music Director Pritam Chakraborty's father passes away at 86

ALSO READ | Love Aaj Kal: 'Shayad' Excites Fans As The Pritam-Arijit-Irshad Trio Returns

A source close to the family revealed to a news agency that Pritam Chakraborty, his mother, and his sister were all with his father in the hospital till the very end. The source revealed that he was fighting a battle with the two diseases and said that Prabodh Chakraborty's last rites were held on Sunday in Amboli with close family members. The insider added that with the spread of the Coronavirus, the family was very responsive and completed all the religious formalities with minimal attendance of immediate family members.

Pritam Chakraborty was born in a middle-class Bengali family to parents Anuradha and Prabodh. His father used to teach light music on western instruments to young kids and was also an insurance officer. He continued this until an accident forced him to quit his job and concentrate on the earning received from his music school. The ace composer also gained his early training in music from his father and learned to play the guitar while he was in school.

ALSO READ | IforIndia Concert: Will Smith, Bryan Adams, Arijit Singh & Pritam's Segment Update

On the work front, Pritam Chakraborty recently worked with director Kabir Khan for '83 which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Singh plays the character of Kapil Dev and the plot follows the journey of the Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory. He will also be a part of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Movie Songs That Were Composed By Pritam Chakraborty

ALSO READ | Pritam Wove Magic With His Songs In Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!'; Check List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.