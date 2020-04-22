Farhan Akhtar's Movie Songs That Were Composed By Pritam Chakraborty

Farhan Akhtar has worked in various movies throughout his career. The actor's upcoming movie, Toofan, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor has also appeared in various music videos and has collaborated with numerous artists. One such artist is Pritam Chakraborty. There are some songs from Farhan's movies that are composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh And Other Actors Who Shared Tiger Baby Memes

Farhan Akhtar's movie songs composed by Pritam

Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya

The song is from the movie Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The song features Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan. The song released on January 25, 2014. The romantic song is sung by Nikhil Paul George, Neeti Mohan and Mili Nair. The lyrics of the song are penned by Swanand Kirkire. The music is composed by Pritam.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' And Other Films That Feature NRI Characters

Nadaaniyaan

The song is from the movie The Sky Is Pink. Nadaaniyaan is a party song sung by Arjun Kanungo and Lisa Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by Gulzar. The song features Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Sara.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Epic Question For MS Dhoni Will Leave You In Splits; Check Here

Dil Hi Toh Hai

Dil Hi Toh Hai has received over 12 million views and released on September 21, 2019, on T-Series' YouTube channel. The song is sung by the Tum Hi Ho singer, Arijit Singh, who collaborated with Antara Mitra in the song. Dil Hi Toh Hai is a romantic number from The Sky Is Pink that features Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' Is Based On A Real Life Story; Read More Trivia

Desi Romance

This is another song composed by Pritam. The song has gained immense popularity on social media and it has over 3.2 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Suchi. The lyrics of the song are penned by Swanand Kirkire. The song features Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar. The song released on T-Series YouTube channel on March 21, 2014.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.